Welcome to ANTHRO #32!

In this issue...

Stories
Battle of the Bee Tree
Phil Geusz
New Coyote / part 7
Michæl Bergey
The John Moschitta School of Elocution / part 3 / TBP
Quentin Long

Poetry
Five Haiku
by Cubist

Comics
Zebra Girl
Joe England
Sandusky
John Prengaman, Jr.

Articles
The Furry Novel That Nobody Has Read
by Fred Patten

Interviews

Reviews Roar, Vol. 3
Dronon

Kitty Goes to War
Monster Hunter Alpha
Xodiac

Mr. Limpet
The Alien Dark
Felidae
Fred Patten

Columns
Down the Rabbit Hole
Phil Geusz
Reality Soundbites
Keith Morrison

Editorial
From the Editor's Maw
Quentin Long #32: Nov./Dec. 2011

Anthro Claus, by Lucius Appaloosius (colorized by Cubist) 